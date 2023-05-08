Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on the Dutch defender Devyne Rensch ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old Dutchman has impressed with his performances for Ajax this season and Arsenal are hoping to bring him in as per Football Insider.

The Gunners need to sign a specialist right-back and Rensch could prove to be a solid, long-term acquisition. Mikel Arteta has had to use Ben White as his right-back this season. While the former Brighton player has done quite well, he is more suited to a central role.

Arsenal are lacking in depth when it comes to the central defensive options and Ben White switching to his natural role would be ideal for them.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of full-backs in recent weeks and Rensch happens to be one of the names on their wish list. The Dutchman is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him. He has the attributes to develop into a top-quality defender with coaching and experience.

Arsenal certainly have the financial resources to sign the player and it remains to be seen whether they decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete bid at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old could be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League. Working under a top-class coach like Mikel Arteta will also aid his development and help him improve as a player.

The Spaniard has done well to nurture talented young players at Arsenal so far and young players like Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and Martin Odegaard have all improved under his management.