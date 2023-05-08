Aaron Ramsdale joins Petr Cech & Ederson in elite club after latest Arsenal clean sheet

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale put in a strong performance for the Gunners yesterday as they secured a hard-fought 2-0 win away to Newcastle United.

That now means the England international has achieved ten clean sheets in away games in the Premier League this season – something we don’t see very often at all.

We’ve been blessed with some great goalkeepers in the Premier League, but Ramsdale has now joined Petr Cech and Ederson in a very exclusive and elite club with his impressive habit of ensuring Arsenal don’t concede away from home.

See below as Opta confirm Ramsdale is just one of three ‘keepers to manage ten or more clean sheets in away games in a single season…

10 – Aaron Ramsdale is only the third different goalkeeper to record 10 away clean sheets in a single Premier League season, after Petr Cech (11 in 2004-05 & 10 in 2008-09) and Ederson (11 in 2018-19 & 10 in 2021-22). Basis. pic.twitter.com/3WG8Glq8K7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 7, 2023

It hasn’t all been plain sailing for the 24-year-old recently, as he made an awful error early on in that surprise 3-3 draw at home to Southampton, but in general he’s had a fine season and is becoming a more important player all the time for Arsenal.

Ramsdale only has three England caps to his name in his career so far, but if he continues to be a key player for AFC he will surely get the chance to add to those soon.