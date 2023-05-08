Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has had a great season, and few moments sum him up more than this incredible lung-bursting run back to his own box and perfectly-timed challenge to prevent a Newcastle goal yesterday.
The Gunners won 2-0 at St James’ Park, which is no mean feat after a fine season from Eddie Howe’s side, and they have Xhaka to thank for the huge effort he made to help out his defenders here…
— Rory Talks Football (@Rory_Talks_Ball) May 7, 2023
Pictures courtesy of NBC
Xhaka hasn’t always been so important for Arsenal, having some poor moments in a red and white shirt, but he’s looked a player reborn under Mikel Arteta this term.
What a moment this was, and how important could it be in the title race if Manchester City do make an unlikely slip-up in their next few games?