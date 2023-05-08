Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has had a great season, and few moments sum him up more than this incredible lung-bursting run back to his own box and perfectly-timed challenge to prevent a Newcastle goal yesterday.

The Gunners won 2-0 at St James’ Park, which is no mean feat after a fine season from Eddie Howe’s side, and they have Xhaka to thank for the huge effort he made to help out his defenders here…

Pictures courtesy of NBC

Xhaka hasn’t always been so important for Arsenal, having some poor moments in a red and white shirt, but he’s looked a player reborn under Mikel Arteta this term.

What a moment this was, and how important could it be in the title race if Manchester City do make an unlikely slip-up in their next few games?