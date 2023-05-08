Aston Villa are reportedly keen on signing a reliable goalscorer at the end of the season and they have identified Juventus striker Dusan Vlahović as a target.

According to a report from Football Insider, the 23-year-old Serbian international is on Unai Emery’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window and Villa are looking to get a deal done.

The Italian outfit are prepared to sell the Serbian striker if they fail to finish in the top four or win the UEFA Europa League this season.

Juventus spent big money for the former Fiorentina striker but Vlahović has not been able to live up to the expectations. Despite scoring 13 goals across all competitions this season, his time at Juventus has been considered underwhelming.

It remains to be seen whether the 23-year-old is keen on a change of scenery this summer. The opportunity to play for a Premier League club could be an attractive option for him.

Aston Villa have shown tremendous improvement under Unai Emery and they are currently pushing for european qualification. Furthermore, they have the financial resources to pull off the transfer as well.

Aston Villa have been overly dependent on Ollie Watkins for goals this season and Emery must look to bring in another reliable goal scorer.

Vlahovic has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English football and he could form a lethal partnership alongside Watkins next season. Villa are looking to put together a formidable squad and signing a reliable goalscorer like Vlahovic would certainly help them improve further.