Aston Villa are looking to improve their midfield options at the end of the season and they have identified La Liga midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino as potential targets.

According to a report from AS (h/t SportWitness), Unai Emery wants to sign the two Real Sociedad midfielders at the end of the season.

Zubimendi has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months and it remains to be seen whether Villa can agree on a fee for the 24-year-old Spanish defensive midfielder.

Zubimendi could be a quality partner for Douglas Luiz at the heart of Aston Villa’s midfield next season.

Villa will be hoping to build a squad capable of challenging for trophies and playing european football regularly. Zubimendi could prove to be a superb acquisition. He is good enough to play for Champions League clubs and it would be a major coup if Aston Villa manage to pull off the signing.

Meanwhile, former Newcastle midfielder Merino has impressed since joining Real Sociedad in 2018 and his performances have caught the attention of Emery. He decided to leave the Magpies after just one season at the club.

The 26-year-old will add some much-needed creativity in the middle of the park. He has two goals and nine assists to his name across all competitions to season. He would add a new dimension to the Aston Villa midfield.

Villa certainly have the financial resources to pay big money for the two players and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deals done.