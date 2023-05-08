Manchester United have been handed a transfer boost after recent reports claim Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic is keen to move to the Premier League this summer.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claim the Serbia international is keen to challenge himself in England’s top flight.

And with Erik Ten Hag’s Red Devils desperately searching for a new hitman to replace Burnley’s on-loan Wout Weghorst and the injury-stricken Anthony Martial, the timing of Vlahovic’s decision could not be better.

However, given the profile of Juventus’ number nine, Manchester United are not the only club believed to be in the running for his signature.

Arsenal, who have been heavily linked with the 23-year-old in the past, are believed to still have an interest with Chelsea, Newcastle United and Unai Emery’s Aston Villa making up the rest of the teams interested.

Although Vlahovic arrived in Turin from Fiorentina just over 12 months ago tipped as one of Europe’s most prolific forwards, his time in Italy has not quite gone to plan.

Playing a sporadic squad role under manager Massimiliano Allegri, Vlahovic has started just 20 out of 34 Serie A games this term and that level of game time is understood to have unsettled him and forced him to consider his options ahead of next season.