Title winning club fear 57-year-old wants to manage Leeds United

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United could be an option for Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, the club fear.

Postecoglou, 57, has done great work at Celtic in the last couple of years, winning two Scottish Premiership titles and two Scottish League Cups.

This has seen the Australian tactician linked with some big jobs in the Premier League in recent times, with Leeds now emerging as contenders for his signature.

According to latest reports, Celtic fear Leeds’ interest in Postecoglou as they face a fight to keep hold of their prized asset.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds United today agree full agreement to sign midfielder
Video: Arsenal star prevents near-certain Newcastle goal with amazing run back and vital block
Journalist comments on possibility of Newcastle United sealing marquee forward transfer

It would be a big blow for Celtic to lose Postecoglou after the success he’s had, but it’s hard to turn down an approach from the Premier League once it comes along.

More Stories Ange Postecoglou

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.