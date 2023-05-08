Title winning club fear 57-year-old wants to manage Leeds United

Leeds United could be an option for Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, the club fear.

Postecoglou, 57, has done great work at Celtic in the last couple of years, winning two Scottish Premiership titles and two Scottish League Cups.

This has seen the Australian tactician linked with some big jobs in the Premier League in recent times, with Leeds now emerging as contenders for his signature.

According to latest reports, Celtic fear Leeds’ interest in Postecoglou as they face a fight to keep hold of their prized asset.

It would be a big blow for Celtic to lose Postecoglou after the success he’s had, but it’s hard to turn down an approach from the Premier League once it comes along.