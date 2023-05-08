Final decision imminent: Chelsea to announce new manager in coming days

Chelsea are reportedly close to completing their search for a new manager, with a decision to come in the next few days.

Mauricio Pochettino remains the favourite for the Blues job, with a final decision and official announcement now looking fairly imminent, according to The Athletic.

Chelsea are enduring a difficult season, though they finally got back to winning ways with a 3-1 win away to Bournemouth at the weekend – a first win for Frank Lampard since he returned to the club as interim manager.

Pochettino looks ideal to try to lift Chelsea out of their slump, with the Argentine doing hugely impressive work when he was last in the Premier League with Tottenham.

More recently, Pochettino had a difficult spell at Paris Saint-Germain, though he’s far from the only manager to struggle to get the best out of a PSG squad full of superstars and egos.

Chelsea fans will hope Pochettino can rebuild this struggling side and get them back to competing for major honours again.