Chelsea planning to lure Liverpool legend to Stamford Bridge with bid

Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane could find himself in a Chelsea shirt next season as the Blues are planning to make a bid for the Liverpool legend during the upcoming transfer window.

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that the West London club want to make Mane their first summer signing and incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino is said to be keen on bringing the Senegal international into his squad.

Things have not been easy for Mane in Germany, especially after his altercation with Leroy Sane last month and according to the report, the Liverpool legend wants a return to the Premier League this summer.

Despite the report, this seems like a move that will be difficult for Chelsea to pull off, given Mane’s Liverpool past.

Although it is possible the forward will leave Bayern Munich in the summer a move to the Premier League seems unlikely, or will at least need to be specific.

From Chelsea’s point of view, do the Blues even need the Bayern star? A goalscoring number nine should be the club’s top priority this summer and that is not the profile of the former Liverpool man.