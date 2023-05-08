Journalist predicts out-of-favour Chelsea midfielder to be revived under Pochettino

Mason Mount’s Chelsea career is not over yet.

That is the view of transfer journalist Dean Jones, who believes the outcasted midfielder could be handed a last-gasp lifeline by expected new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino, 51, appears the frontrunner to succeed Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge, and although the club have yet to confirm the Argentine as their next permanent manager, widespread reports have suggested an official announcement is just a matter of time.

Consequently, with the 51-year-old set to take over in time for next season and the Blues in desperate need of an upturn in results and performances, several tactical changes are expected.

One player who finds their long-term future uncertain is Mount. After failing to agree to a contract extension, the England international is a candidate to leave London this summer with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool leading the charge to sign him.

However, with the Reds focusing on several midfield targets, including Brighton and Hove Albion’s World Cup-winner Alexis Mac Allister, Mount’s next club remains unknown.

And according to Jones, there are no guarantees Chelsea’s number 19 will even leave Stamford Bridge, with Pochettino likely to view the 24-year-old as a player capable of playing the same kind of role Dele did during the pair’s time together at Tottenham Hotspur.

“Dele played as one of the three attacking midfield players that would support striker Harry Kane,” he told GiveMeSport.

“His output over the course of his Spurs career became very important but it was his spatial awareness that allowed him to flourish and exploit opponents.

“As an attacking midfielder he would link closest with Kane and his athleticism combined with a knack of scoring goals put him in the very top bracket of players of his type.

“It makes sense that Mason Mount could become the Dele Alli of Chelsea but there are also parts of Raheem Sterling’s game that fit with the specifics of the role, so Poch certainly has options.”

Although Dele’s career has nosedived in recent seasons, his best spell in top-flight football undoubtedly came during his seven years with Spurs. After featuring in 269 games the former England international directly contributed to 128 goals in all competitions so Chelsea fans will certainly be hoping one of their own could replicate the same numbers under their soon-to-be new boss.