Chelsea could use one of two players in bid to seal Victor Osimhen swap transfer deal

Chelsea could reportedly use Christian Pulisic or Romelu Lukaku as potential options to offer to Napoli in their pursuit of the transfer of Victor Osimhen.

The Blues have endured a miserable season this term, with goals a real issue after a lack of impact from the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kai Havertz, while Lukaku has been out on loan at Inter Milan.

Lukaku was also poor for Chelsea last term and it could be that he’ll now be used by the west London giants as they weigh up players to try to tempt Napoli into selling Osimhen, according to the Daily Mail.

Pulisic is another name who could be on offer to Napoli, with the Mail stating that there is interest from the Serie A giants in the USA international.

Victor Osimhen to Chelsea?
Like Lukaku, Pulisic has been a flop at Chelsea and it surely makes sense for the club to offload him this summer.

Osimhen would be a significant upgrade in the CFC attack, with the Nigeria international scoring an impressive 23 goals in 28 league matches to fire his side to a first title in 33 years.

