Chelsea could make a summer move for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who believes the Blues could act on their interest in the highly-rated Belgian at the end of the season.

The Saints are looking nailed on to be relegated to the Championship, and should that happen, the club will be expecting to have their best players poached.

And following what has been an impressive individual campaign for Lavia, 19, several top clubs are likely to try and keep him in the Premier League next season.

Revealing Chelsea’s interest in the Saints’ midfielder at the end of last year, British agent Haydn Dodge, who spoke in an exclusive interview, said: “One of the players at the top of their list to bring in, in January will be Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, who, in my opinion, is a superstar in the making and Belgium’s future captain.”

And backing up those claims more recently, Jacobs confirmed the Blues’ interest and believes a potential move to Stamford Bridge for the talented 19-year-old is ‘one to watch’.

“If Southampton go down, then Lavia will almost certainly go and a variety of suitors, I think, will realise that there’s a very strong deal there. So Chelsea are another one to watch,” Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

During his opening season with Southampton, Lavia, who has four years left on his deal, has scored one goal and provided one assists in 30 matches in all competitions.