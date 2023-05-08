Martin Keown makes Arsenal transfer prediction following links with Premier League star

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has gone out on a limb and said that he can’t see his old club paying the big money to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with Rice for some time now, with The Athletic among the outlets claiming that the north London giants are keen on the England international.

One imagines a top player like Rice won’t come cheap, but Arsenal need to strengthen in midfield and will have the luxury of Champions League football on offer at the Emirates Stadium next season.

Still, Keown thinks Arsenal will end up going for someone cheaper, or else wait to see if they can sign Rice on a free transfer once his Hammers deal expires…

Arsenal fans will hope Keown has got this one wrong, as this is surely the kind of investment the club needs to make in order to build on what has been such a promising campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side remain in the title race, albeit only just, and are set for their highest finish since 2015/16.

Still, the likes of Granit Xhaka, Jorginho and Thomas Partey aren’t getting any younger, and Rice, 24, could be the perfect long-term solution for the club in that area of the pitch.

