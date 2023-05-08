Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio reportedly prefers a transfer to Manchester United over Liverpool.

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, as cited and translated by the Manchester Evening News, Inacio seems to be leaning towards a move to Old Trafford amid interest from both Premier League giants.

The 21-year-old looks a top talent and Fabrizio Romano has spoken very highly of him in a recent exclusive piece for CaughtOffside.

Responding to links with Man Utd at that time, Romano said: “I’ve been asked a few times now about Manchester United following Goncalo Inacio. Many, many clubs have followed him since a long time.

“He’s an amazing talent, I think he’s one of the best left-footed young centre backs in Europe. He would be a top signing for any club but I’m not aware of anything concrete for now.”

It has also previously been reported by A Bola, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, that Sporting have been hoping to offer Inacio a new contract that would take his release clause up to €80m, up from the current €45m fee.

Inacio looks to have a big future in the game and could be ideal as a long-term replacement for Harry Maguire at United, while Liverpool could perhaps also do well to start thinking about a successor to Virgil van Dijk, who has not been quite as consistent this season as he starts to show his age.