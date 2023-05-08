Crystal Palace and West Ham line up Bosman move for €30m Premier League midfielder

AFC Bournemouth Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Crystal Palace and West Ham United are reportedly both keen on the potential free transfer of Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma.

The London clubs are both on alert as the Colombia international runs down his contract and prepares to move on for a new challenge as a free agent this summer.

Palace and West Ham are both particularly interested in Lerma, according to Team Talk, while other Premier League clubs could also join the running.

Lerma looks like he could make a fine signing for a number of top flight clubs after his fine performances for Bournemouth since he joined them in 2018.

More Stories / Latest News
Fabrizio Romano discusses Manchester United’s transfer strategy for key position
Title winning club fear 57-year-old wants to manage Leeds United
Leeds United today agree full agreement to sign midfielder

Palace and West Ham are two teams who will feel they’ve under-achieved this season, so a proven Premier League performer like Lerma could be ideal to improve their squads for next term.

More Stories David Moyes Jefferson Lerma Roy Hodgson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.