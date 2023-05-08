Crystal Palace and West Ham line up Bosman move for €30m Premier League midfielder

Crystal Palace and West Ham United are reportedly both keen on the potential free transfer of Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma.

The London clubs are both on alert as the Colombia international runs down his contract and prepares to move on for a new challenge as a free agent this summer.

Palace and West Ham are both particularly interested in Lerma, according to Team Talk, while other Premier League clubs could also join the running.

Lerma looks like he could make a fine signing for a number of top flight clubs after his fine performances for Bournemouth since he joined them in 2018.

Palace and West Ham are two teams who will feel they’ve under-achieved this season, so a proven Premier League performer like Lerma could be ideal to improve their squads for next term.