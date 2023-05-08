Jose Mourinho wanted by two European giants including former club

Jose Mourinho is on Paris Saint-Germain and former club Real Madrid’s managerial shortlist.

That’s according to a recent report from RMC Sport, who claim the Portuguese manager could be set for a new and exciting challenge.

Currently in charge of Italian side Roma, Mourinho, 60, has done an exceptional job since leaving his position at Tottenham Hotspur in April 2021.

Not only was the 60-year-old responsible for Roma winning the inaugural Europa Conference League title last season, but his top-level management has once again seen the Italians challenge for a spot in Serie A’s European qualification spots.

Consequently, after rebuilding his reputation as one of the sport’s greatest-ever managers, Mourinho is wanted by two of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Paris Saint-Germain, who are set to transform their side as the futures of Neymar Jnr and Lionel Messi become increasingly more uncertain, have Mourinho on their shortlist and the former Chelsea manager is believed to be open to taking the Parc des Princes hot seat.

The Ligue 1 champions aren’t the only club monitoring Mourinho’s impending availability though. With just 12 months left on his deal with Roma, Mourinho is also a candidate to return to his old Real Madrid.

Should Carlo Ancelotti, who has been linked with the Brazil national team job, depart the Santiago Bernabeu, Roma’s head coach is likely to be a frontrunner to replace him.