Journalist Paul Brown says that Hakim Ziyech knows that Chelsea want to sell him this summer after he almost departed in January.

It has been a tough season for Ziyech, who has played just 903 minutes in all competitions this season, with 17 of his 22 appearances coming before January 31st when he looked set to join PSG late on deadline day, but a paperwork issue saw the deal collapse.

Since then, it’s been a tense relationship between player and club, but Ziyech is said to be aware of the Blues’ desire to sell him, according to Paul Bown of GIVEMESPORT.

He said that Ziyech is one of many players that know their future is up at Chelsea this summer.

“I think a lot of players at Chelsea were already considering their future. There have been a couple that have been on the transfer list for some time and know it.

“They were available – people like Ziyech had been available for transfer. He nearly left but that broke down in mysterious circumstances. He knows he doesn’t really have a future at the moment at Chelsea. He’s not the only one.”

With a fire sale expected at Stamford Bridge this summer, don’t be surprised to see Ziyech finally get his move away which he was denied at the start of the calendar year.