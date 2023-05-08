Leeds today reach full agreement to sign midfielder

Leeds United have reportedly reached a full agreement over the transfer of Hamilton wonderkid Josh McDonald.

The teenager is a highly-rated young midfield player who has been tipped for a big future, and Leeds Live have provided an update on his situation.

They state that a fee of £150,000 has been agreed to be paid in compensation by Leeds as they close in on what could be a smart piece of business for the Yorkshire outfit.

Leeds have had a difficult season on the pitch and could still go down come the end of the campaign, but it seems they’re still doing some smart recruitment off the pitch.

