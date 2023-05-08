According to The Athletic, Leeds United is considering spending up to £300 million to lessen the impact of a potential drop from the Premier League.

The Whites currently have three games left to avoid dropping out of the top flight, but plans have been put in place to prevent the disastrous outcome the club suffered after the last relegation in 2004.

The Athletic report from Phil Hay and Adam Crafton said: “While the club’s recruitment model has been criticised this season, Leeds have not signed an outfield player aged over 25 during the past two years, with insiders believing that around £150m-200m worth of players could be sold if necessary to release funds to reshape a squad for the Championship.”

“Relegated clubs get 55 per cent of the central distribution that every Premier League club receives in their first season in the EFL and 45 per cent in year two. Clubs that have been in the Premier League for more than one season qualify for a final payment in year three at 20 per cent.

“This should provide Leeds with a safety net worth around £100million spread over the three years.” – said the report.