Liverpool star confirms he’s leaving and sends personal message to Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo has confirmed he will be leaving the club for a new challenge once his loan spell at Anfield comes to an end this summer.

The Brazilian joined the Reds on loan from Juventus last summer but has barely featured for the club due to repeated issues with injuries.

Speaking to Goal, Arthur has made it clear that he now wants the chance to say goodbye to Liverpool by getting on the pitch a bit more towards the end of the season.

The former Barcelona man also paid tribute to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, praising the way he’s treated him during what must have been a difficult campaign.

“Next season I see it with good eyes. It will be decisive in my career and I am working very well. I’m looking forward to showing this new version of Arthur,” he said.

“Hopefully I have an option to say goodbye in Liverpool by playing something, to say goodbye to my team-mates, the technical committee and the fans, who have been very good to me.”

He added: “Since I arrived, [Jurgen] Klopp has treated me really well. It is an honour for me to work with Jurgen. He is one of the best coaches in the world, he has always spoken well of me, he is someone incredible and the treatment has always been really good, elegant and special.

“The fact of being able to train with someone like him always gives you a lot as a player and I’m sure it’s useful for what’s to come because you learn a lot from him.

“Now that I’m recovered, I would obviously like to be able to play more, but I can understand that the situation now is different from what happened when I arrived, because at that time the team had some needs and now it has others, but I have the peace of mind that when I talk to them and they tell me that no one has any complaints with me, quite the opposite.

“Also all of Liverpool in general, they have treated me great and I only have good words for them and a very special affection.”

Liverpool will now surely need to strengthen in midfield this summer, with Alexis Mac Allister one of the names being most strongly linked with a possible move to Anfield.

Fabrizio Romano has spoken about LFC advancing on the Brighton and Argentina midfielder after recently presenting their project to him.