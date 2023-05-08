Liverpool & Manchester United transfer target has clause that could help facilitate move

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister continues to attract interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, and reportedly has a clause in his contract to help facilitate a move this summer.

Although it is not a straightforward release clause, there is something written into his deal that could make it easier for the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd to get him out of Brighton this summer, according to The Athletic.

Mac Allister has impressed in his time with the Seagulls, and it seems inevitable that the Argentina international will move on to bigger things soon, with both Liverpool and United in need of more quality in the middle of the park.

Both Liverpool and United have endured difficult seasons, with midfield looking like an obvious place to strengthen for both teams.

Liverpool look especially in need of upgrades on ageing stars like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara, while there’s also a need to replace Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as they head towards becoming free agents.

United, meanwhile, could probably do with a younger option than Christian Eriksen, while players like Fred and Scott McTominay haven’t been entirely convincing for a while now.