Man City defender asks agent to find him new club in summer

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has reportedly asked his agent to help facilitate a summer transfer away from the Etihad.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Spanish centre-back is keen to leave the Cityzens at the end of the season.

Although wanting to leave the club, Laporte, 28, is unlikely to remain in the Premier League due to Manchester City’s determination not to see him join a direct rival.

Consequently, a move overseas seems the likeliest outcome. Barcelona have been linked in the past, but with the 28-year-old under contract for another two years and the La Liga giants focusing on making Lionel Messi’s return a reality, a deal for Laporte may have to take a backseat.

More Stories / Latest News
Al-Hilal to try audacious offer for Lionel Messi which would also see current and former teammates join with him
(Video) Declan Rice comforts young Hammers fan following win over Manchester United
Boost for Man United as linked striker wants EPL move but four other clubs in race

Having fallen down the side’s pecking order, Laporte, who has started just eight Premier League games this season, looks destined for the exit.

Where he could move to remains unknown though, and with City set to drive a hard bargain, agent Paul Martin will have his work cut out.

More Stories Aymeric Laporte

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.