Man City defender asks agent to find him new club in summer

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has reportedly asked his agent to help facilitate a summer transfer away from the Etihad.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Spanish centre-back is keen to leave the Cityzens at the end of the season.

Although wanting to leave the club, Laporte, 28, is unlikely to remain in the Premier League due to Manchester City’s determination not to see him join a direct rival.

Consequently, a move overseas seems the likeliest outcome. Barcelona have been linked in the past, but with the 28-year-old under contract for another two years and the La Liga giants focusing on making Lionel Messi’s return a reality, a deal for Laporte may have to take a backseat.

Having fallen down the side’s pecking order, Laporte, who has started just eight Premier League games this season, looks destined for the exit.

Where he could move to remains unknown though, and with City set to drive a hard bargain, agent Paul Martin will have his work cut out.