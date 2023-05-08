Man City defender missing from training ahead of Real Madrid clash

Manchester City are set for a blockbuster Champions League tie against holders Real Madrid.

Travelling to Spain to take on Los Blancos in the first-leg of the competition’s semi-finals, Pep Guardiola’s Cityzens are preparing for their most important game of the season.

Looking to finally lift the Champions League after several seasons of coming up just short, the Premier League outfit, who are firm favourites to go all the way this term, will first need to get the better of Ancelotti’s 14-time winners.

And even though the Sky Blues will come into Tuesday night’s game as the favourites to claim a first-leg victory, their task looks to be made harder by Nathan Ake’s absence.

Ake has played a crucial role for Guardiola this season, starting in six Champions League and 21 Premier League games.

However, after picking up an injury against Leeds United last weekend, the Netherlands international, according to BBC Sport’s Simone Stone, has not been able to participate in first-team training on Monday, prompting suggestions that he will not be in line to feature against Real Madrid tomorrow.

Tuesday night’s game, which will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu, is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on BT Sport. The return leg at the Etihad Stadium will kick off at the same time the following Wednesday.