Manchester City rival Liverpool for transfer of Bundesliga star

Manchester City are reportedly ready to consider joining the race for Ryan Gravenberch as an alternative to Jude Bellingham in midfield.

Gravenberch has struggled for playing time at Bayern Munich, and could make sense as an alternative to Bellingham, who instead looks set to leave Borussia Dortmund for Real Madrid.

According to the Daily Mirror, Man City are now looking at the Netherlands international, but Liverpool could also still be in the running for him this summer.

It would be intriguing to see this exciting young talent in English football, as he’s surely got more potential than he’s been able to show in limited playing time at Bayern so far.

City have Ilkay Gundogan nearing the end of his contract, and Gravenberch could be an ideal long-term replacement, while Liverpool also have issues in midfield.

Gravenberch could be perfect to help LFC build something new in that area of the pitch, with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara not getting any younger, while Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also look set to become free agents this summer.