Man United ace applauded by West Ham fans for his gesture after being subbed

Man United’s top-four hopes were given a blow on Sunday as Erik ten Hag’s side were defeated 1-0 by West Ham but one United star has been receiving praise from Hammers fans.

On minute 88, Tyrell Malacia was replaced by Fred and had to exit the pitch on the opposite side. The defender was being goaded by the home fans as he walked around the field but upon seeing a West Ham crest on the ground the Man United star decided to avoid it and not step on it – which has now been widely praised by fans of the London club.

Those who spotted it at the time applauded Malacia’s actions as it was a classy gesture from the 23-year-old towards the hosts.