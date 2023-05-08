Manchester United still considering goalkeeper signing despite Ten Hag publicly backing De Gea

Manchester United are still considering making a new signing in goal this summer despite Erik ten Hag publicly backing David de Gea once again after another awful individual error gifted West Ham a 1-0 win yesterday.

The Spanish shot-stopper still has it in him to win games for Man Utd, but errors like this are becoming increasingly commonplace and it has to be a major concern for the manager, even if he’s unlikely to go public with his anxieties.

Indeed, it even looks like De Gea could earn himself a new contract at Old Trafford, albeit on reduced wages, with other goalkeepers such as David Raya and Diogo Costa being looked at by the Red Devils, according to Ben Jacobs in his recent CaughtOffside column.

Mike Maignan is also a player United like, while Jacobs suggests Everton’s Jordan Pickford could be another one to watch this summer, so De Gea may have to get used to a place on the bench next season.

Of course, it remains to be seen if the 32-year-old would accept that new role, but all signs point towards that being what Ten Hag wants from him.

“Manchester United’s intention is still to keep de Gea, and the stops he made against Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final show why. De Gea is expected to sign a new deal on reduced wages, with an agreement not far off, but that hasn’t stopped Manchester United looking at alternatives, especially with Dean Henderson, currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, also not wanting to return to the club unless he’s crowned No.1,” Jacobs wrote.

“David Raya is one player to watch with Brentford resigned to losing him during the summer. Thomas Frank has said he’s worth at least £40m. Porto’s Diogo Costa is another name Manchester United (and Chelsea) have been scouting. Mike Maignan is not expected to leave Milan and is healthily contracted even if he doesn’t agree to new terms, but that’s another goalkeeper Erik ten Hag rates.

“And I still wouldn’t rule out a Premier League club moving for Jordan Pickford, even though he’s signed a new deal until 2027 with no relegation clause in it. There is still an informal agreement if Everton go down that Pickford can leave. Spurs were always a frontrunner, but we’ll have to wait and see now what their new manager thinks.

“Manchester United are in a healthy position, though. They can kind of have their cake and eat it: extend de Gea – who wants to stay – and explore the market for a new younger keeper at the same time.”