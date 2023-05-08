Erik Ten Hag facing selection dilemma as in form attacker ‘dreaming’ of first-team chance

Erik Ten Hag is facing a selection headache next season.

On-loan winger Amad Diallo, who joined Championship side Sunderland last summer, has enjoyed a fine campaign with the Black Cats.

In action against Preston North End on Monday afternoon, not only was Amad’s second half strike a contender for ‘Goal of the Season’, but it also proved pivotal in the northeast giants claiming the sixth and final playoff spot.

OH MY WORD WHAT A GOAL AMAD DIALLO! 🤩☄️ pic.twitter.com/7g9YgnxUoD — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 8, 2023

And although all focus will be on clinching promotion back to the Premier League, after netting 12 goals in 39 games, Amad, 20, has presented a strong case to be included in Manchester United’s plans next season.

Even though the Red Devils have a host of top-level wide-attackers, including Jadon Sancho and Antony, Ten Hag will certainly be feeling the pressure to give the young Ivorian a proper chance in the team.

And according to a recent tweet from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, the 20-year-old only has plans to shine for the Red Devils.

Amad Diallo has scored again — it’s now 13 goals and 4 assists this season on his Sunderland loan. Smart move. 🔴✨ #SAFC Understand Amad only dreams of Man United chance, he loves the club and he hopes to have an opportunity with the 1st team next season. pic.twitter.com/ZNY6MOrt81 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 8, 2023

Although it remains unknown what Ten Hag will opt to do with the Ivory Coast international next season, United fans will definitely love hearing that his main ambition is to return to his parent club and do well.