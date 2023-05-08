Manchester United will hold talks over star’s future before the summer transfer window

Manchester United will reportedly hold talks with Harry Maguire over his future at the end of the season.

The Red Devils haven’t used Maguire as regularly this season, with the England international’s loss of form seeing him fall behind the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and even Victor Lindelof.

According to Fabrizio Romano, it seems Erik ten Hag was keen to keep Maguire when there was interest in him in January, but there could now be fresh discussions over his future ahead of the summer transfer window.

See below for Romano’s YouTube video in which he discusses the situation, as quoted by today’s Daily Briefing

Maguire could surely play for many other Premier League clubs, having been a key player during his time at Leicester City.

It hasn’t quite worked out for the 30-year-old at United, especially under Ten Hag, so it could be for the best for all involved if he moves on at the end of this campaign.

