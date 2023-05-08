“Not good enough” – Alan Shearer names Manchester United player who needs to be let go

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has insisted that Manchester United need to finally let go of Anthony Martial this summer.

The former Newcastle and England striker says Martial has now had enough chances to try to prove himself at Man Utd, and he hasn’t taken those opportunities, with a sale now the obvious decision for the club.

The Frenchman made a great start to life at Old Trafford when he joined under Louis van Gaal as a youngster, but there’s no question he’s badly struggled for consistency and now looks unlikely to ever make the most of his natural potential.

Shearer clearly no longer rates Martial and thinks it’s time to make a change in that area.

“Anthony Martial has had enough time at Manchester United,” he told Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro.

“You don’t need to make any big decision on him because I think the decision has already been made or it should already have been made.

“He’s been there long enough, he’s had enough chances. He’s not good enough to take Man United to where they want to be.

“If he was good enough he would be starting on a regular basis and he would be scoring goals. He’s had his time and it hasn’t worked for him, that’s my opinion.”

Fellow pundit Ian Wright added that Martial clearly has a problem if Wout Weghorst is now ahead of him in the pecking order in Erik ten Hag’s side.

He said: “With all due respect to Martial, if you’ve got Wout Weghorst starting in front of you, you’ve got a problem.”

United lost 1-0 to West Ham yesterday, putting their top four hopes under serious threat and showing just how much work is needed at the club in this summer’s transfer window.