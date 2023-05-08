Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool have sounded out 26-year-old regarding summer move

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old Portuguese international is reportedly keen on a move to Barcelona this summer. However, clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have now sounded him out regarding a potential move.

A report from the Spanish publication SPORT claims that the Premier League clubs are keen on signing him.

It is hardly a surprise that Manchester United are looking to bring in a quality central midfielder like him. They will have to bring in a reliable partner for Casemiro. Neves will help them control games better and his accurate long passing will add a new dimension to the Manchester United attack.

On the other hand, Liverpool and losing multiple midfielders on free transfers this summer and they will have to replace them adequately. The Reds have been linked with a number of players in recent weeks and Neves would prove to be an excellent acquisition for them as well.

The Portuguese international will add control and creativity to Jurgen Klopp’s midfield. Furthermore, the 26-year-old has a knack for chipping in with long-range goals and that would be an added bonus for Liverpool.

Arsenal are also looking to bring in a reliable partner for Thomas Partey in the midfield and Neves could prove to be a quality acquisition.

It remains to be seen whether the three clubs decide to come forward with a concrete offer for the player in the coming weeks.

Barcelona could use a quality central midfielder like him as well, but the Spanish club are unlikely to be able to compete with the two Premier League clubs financially. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.