Manchester United to compete with Tottenham for 30-year-old Ligue 1 star

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has been linked with a move away from the French club at the end of the season.

A report from Fichajes claims that Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the midfielder at the end of the season.

Verratti has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Europe and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for the two Premier League clubs.

Manchester United need to bring in a quality playmaker who will help control games better in the middle of the park. Verratti has the skill set to complement Casemiro and the two players could form a solid partnership in the heart of Erik ten Hag’s midfield next season.

The Red Devils will be hoping to compete for major trophies and Verratti has the experience of playing for a club competing at a high level regularly.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur need to add some craft and technical ability in the middle of the park. Verratti will add creativity and control from the central areas.

However, Tottenham are quite likely to miss out on Champions League qualification next season and a player of Verratti’s calibre might not be keen on joining the club without Champions League football.

Furthermore, Manchester United have more financial resources compared to Tottenham as well.

It would be fair to assume that the Red Devils could be ahead of Tottenham in the transfer race if they are truly interested in signing the 30-year-old Italian international this summer. It remains to be seen where the midfielder ends up.