West Ham United could reportedly be interested in a transfer deal for Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi this summer.

The Hammers might end up being in need of a major signing in midfield if they end up losing Declan Rice, and it seems Guendouzi is on their radar, according to The Athletic.

Guendouzi has impressed and improved in his time in Ligue 1, looking far more convincing than he did in a difficult spell at Arsenal as a youngster.

Jonathan Johnson recently told CaughtOffside that he could see Guendouzi being a target for Aston Villa this summer, where he’d be reunited with former Gunners boss Unai Emery.

It would be interesting to see Guendouzi at West Ham or Villa, and it might be good news for Arsenal if the Hammers are planning for life without Rice.

The Athletic note that Rice is wanted by Arsenal and other top clubs, so it could be that West Ham are being forced to think very seriously about who could fill the void left by the England international.

Still, one imagines Guendouzi himself might feel the project at Villa Park looks a bit more exciting at the moment after the team’s superb improvement since Emery became manager.