Mauricio Pochettino wants Chelsea to reinforce three positions

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to be announced as Chelsea’s next permanent manager in the coming days, and according to recent reports, the Argentine has identified three positions which his new club need to reinforce.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claim the former Spurs boss wants the Blues to make more signings, despite US billionaire owner Todd Boehly splashing over £600m in the last two transfer windows.

Even though the priority for Boehly and Pochettino will be to trim the Blues’ bursting squad down to a more manageable size, it has been claimed the incoming manager would like the Londoners to sign a new goalkeeper, central midfielder and striker.

Chelsea currently have Romelu Lukaku on their books but with the outcasted forward spending this season out on loan with former club Inter Milan, these reports are perhaps the clearest indication yet that the Belgium international has no future at Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz and Joao Felix are the only other recognised forwards with the latter set to return to Atletico Madrid once his loan comes to an end at the end of the season, it is understandable why Pochettino may want a new hitman.

In terms of goalkeepers, neither Kepa nor Edouard Mendy have done much to impress so suggestions of a new number one are far from surprising.

And as for midfielders, this position, which includes record signing Enzo Fernandez, is one of Chelsea’s deepest but before the club can bring in some fresh faces, others will have to go, and you’d assume some of those on the departure list will include Conor Gallagher and the soon-to-be out-of-contract Mason Mount.