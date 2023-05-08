Gary Neville praises “brave” Mikel Arteta selection decision as “critical” to Arsenal win at Newcastle

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has heaped praise onto Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for the brave decision to start Jorginho against Newcastle, who ended up being vital to the Gunners’ strong performance.

Arteta’s side won 2-0 at St James’ Park to keep their slim title hopes alive, and the performance of Jorginho was hugely impressive as his technical ability and intelligence on the ball was enough to overcome a very physical Newcastle side.

Arsenal have not been at their best lately, and Newcastle have been very tough to beat all season, so it’s some statement to come away with such a convincing win.

Neville was clearly impressed and didn’t quite expect this result, and praised Arteta for his approach to the game, and even compared the performance of Jorginho to his old teammate Paul Scholes.

That's big praise from Neville, who was speaking to Sky Sports, also touching on other topics like the title race…

Arsenal are not the favourites for the title, but this result will surely give City something to think about in their final few games, which include difficult trips to the likes of Brentford and Brighton.