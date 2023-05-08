Newcastle United may be tempted to dip into the market for a superstar transfer such as Neymar at some point in the future.

When asked about the possibility of Newcastle looking to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, Sky journalist Dharmesh Sheth suggested it couldn’t be entirely ruled out, even if it doesn’t currently look to be in keeping with the Magpies’ transfer policy.

Despite the vast amounts of wealth behind them, Newcastle’s owners do not seem to have targeted overnight success, but are instead building with smart signings of young players as they build a team for the future.

Someone like Neymar clearly wouldn’t fit in with that, and his presence could disrupt the dressing room, though Sheth still told Give Me Sport that it might be a tempting opportunity for NUFC at some point.

“The other factor you have to take into consideration as well is Newcastle have really done it in an organic way so far, haven’t they?” he said.

“But is there going to come a time where they think, yes we still want to continue doing it this way and build slowly, but maybe make a marquee signing somewhere along the line as well? That’s going to make everyone sit down and think ‘Wow, this is a huge signing’.”

It would certainly be exciting to see a natural talent and exciting performer like Neymar in the Premier League, even if we wouldn’t be getting him at the very height of his powers.