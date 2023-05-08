Newcastle United will probably bid farewell to several players this summer.

That is the view of Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, who has named four first-team players as candidates to leave St James’ Park once the summer transfer window opens later this year.

Expected to undergo another summer of transformation following what has been a hugely impressive campaign that could include Champions League qualification, manager Eddie Howe will be targeting new players, as well as drawing up a list of possible departures.

And according to Downie, four players currently on the Magpies’ books that could find themselves needing to look for a new club are Matt Ritchie, Jamaal Lascelles, Ryan Fraser and goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

“I would imagine that with players like Matt Ritchie, Karl Darlow, Jamaal Lascelles and Ryan Fraser, there’s a good chance most of these guys could leave in the summer,” Downie told GiveMeSport.

“You’ll need to replace them with players who can come in and play. Not many of them played much this season.

“They’ll need a squad of 22 with players who can come in and play in both competitions.

“You don’t want to keep going with the same 14/15 players on a Tuesday-Saturday or Wednesday-Sunday.

“You don’t want to be doing that because the players will get burnt out.”

In terms of which players could replace the quartet, the Magpies, given their vast wealth, are already being linked with a host of stars, including Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar Jnr (Fichajes) and Real Madrid Galactico Eden Hazard.