With Lionel Messi likely to depart from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, Paris Saint-Germain are set to target Michael Olise.

Olise is no Messi of course, but the Daily Mail are reporting that PSG want to “reconnect with their fanbase” and “recruit young French players”.

With the departure of Messi, this could allow some different names to come under the spotlight at the Parc des Princes next season and Olise could be the man to ignite a fresh spark in the team.

Olise is known for his dribbling and trickster ability

Wilfried Zaha is no closer to extending his deal at Selhurst Park which runs out in June, so the sale of Olise would be a huge loss for Palace, but with PSG’s embarrassment of riches, the Eagles could easily get a sizeable fee for the 21-year old, whose deal runs out in 2026.

A silky, creative winger, Olise has two goals and nine assists this season and would offer the French champions a different dynamic compared to the pace that the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar possess, and with Ligue 1 a much more open and slower league compared to the Premier League, the young Frenchman could have plenty of space to express himself and show exactly what he is made of.

