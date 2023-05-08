Luka Modric has told Real Madrid that he wishes to stay with them for one more year which will take his time at the club to 12 years.

Modric is currently Real’s second-longest serving player, joining the club in 2012, three years after Karim Benzema made the move to the Santiago Bernabeu from Lyon and it looks like he’ll be staying for another season, according to 90Min.

The Croatian, who turns 38 this September, has 481 appearances for Los Blancos and it looks like he will add to that total next year.

90Min relayed words from Cadena SER, to whom Modric said after his team’s Copa del Rey win last week that Real Madrid holds a big place in his heart.

“My idea is to continue here at Real Madrid, for sure. This club is my whole life, Real Madrid is my whole life.”

It’s now believed by 90Min that the Croatian icon will sign a new deal at the end of this season along with Toni Kroos and Benzema.

It seems that Modric won’t be a victim of the possible arrival of Jude Bellingham this summer with Fabrizio Romano reporting a few days ago that Real have agreed personal terms with the 19-year old and a fee is all that’s left to sort out.

Modric, Kroos, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, and possibly Bellingham – is there a word to describe a midfield corps as better than “superstar”? I’m not sure there is.