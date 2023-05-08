Tottenham are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a potential summer transfer window move for Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

The Spain international is also attracting interest from the likes of Aston Villa and Juventus, and has a €50million release clause with his current club, according to Football Transfers.

Torres has impressed in his time in La Liga and was on Manchester United’s radar last summer, only for Erik ten Hag to overrule the club’s recruitment team at the time and push for Lisandro Martinez to join instead, according to the Daily Mirror.

Tottenham could do with strengthening at the back after a hugely frustrating season, with the north Londoners recently shipping six goals away to Newcastle.

Torres may well be ideal for Spurs’ needs, and it could be that Man Utd will end up living to regret not moving for him when they had the chance.

Still, Football Transfers note that it looks like THFC have competition for the 26-year-old, who may well be keen to link up with Unai Emery again at Villa Park.