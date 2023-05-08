Tottenham eyeing star with €50m release clause, Ten Hag told Man Utd not to sign him last summer

Aston Villa FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Tottenham are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a potential summer transfer window move for Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

The Spain international is also attracting interest from the likes of Aston Villa and Juventus, and has a €50million release clause with his current club, according to Football Transfers.

Torres has impressed in his time in La Liga and was on Manchester United’s radar last summer, only for Erik ten Hag to overrule the club’s recruitment team at the time and push for Lisandro Martinez to join instead, according to the Daily Mirror.

Tottenham could do with strengthening at the back after a hugely frustrating season, with the north Londoners recently shipping six goals away to Newcastle.

Pau Torres is being eyed by Tottenham
More Stories / Latest News
Audio of conversations between referees and VAR officials to be made public in one-off TV pilot
Chelsea could use one of two players in bid to seal Victor Osimhen swap transfer deal
VIDEO: Lucas Paqueta skill left David Moyes in disbelief against Man UTD

Torres may well be ideal for Spurs’ needs, and it could be that Man Utd will end up living to regret not moving for him when they had the chance.

Still, Football Transfers note that it looks like THFC have competition for the 26-year-old, who may well be keen to link up with Unai Emery again at Villa Park.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Pau Torres

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.