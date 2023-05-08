Transfer news: Man Utd make De Gea decision, Mac Allister Liverpool latest, Chelsea exit & more

Happy Monday morning and welcome to another Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe and get this plus other exclusive content ad-free and straight to your inbox!

Barcelona

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang confirms: “I’d like to return to Barcelona… but we will see”, he said via DjamLife on TikTok.

Auba will 100% leave Chelsea this summer. Barca are open to re-signing the Gabonese forward, but it depends on Financial Fair Play. The only way a deal can be done for Barca if is there is no transfer fee and the player takes a pay cut.

There’s been a story about a possible swap deal involving Ansu Fati and Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves. Jorge Mendes, Fati’s agent, has been in Barcelona in recent days to discuss his client’s future. He’s a very creative agent and every summer he tries to find his best solutions for players and clubs. Still, at the moment, there is absolutely nothing agreed between Barca and Wolves – Fati would love to stay where he is, but it’s normal for those close to him to discuss options for his future, especially if he’s going to be on the bench and not playing. From Barcelona’s point of view, if they receive an important offer for the player they could allow him to leave this summer. At the moment, though, there is no green light for a swap deal with Wolves. Neves has been discussed internally, but he’s not a priority for Xavi. Neves is one of many options, but the priority in January was Sofyan Amrabat, though that is still not currently advanced either. Financial Fair Play and Lionel Messi’s future will be key for Barca.

Brighton

Burnley

Official: Vincent Kompany has signed a new long term deal with Burnley valid until June 2028. “It feels right to sign for the next five years,” he said.

Tottenham appreciated Kompany as a potential managerial candidate, but he’s now committed his future to the Clarets.

Chelsea

Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Axel Hellmann: “Kolo Muani? When I look at the international market, I imagine a different number than €90m… more than this! He has a long-term deal. My absolutely ideal scenario would be that he stays with Eintracht.”

Juventus

Yesterday we saw a first Serie A start and first goal for the English talented winger Samuel Iling Jr at Juventus as they won 2-0 away to Atalanta. The former Chelsea youngster, born in 2003, talent signed a new deal until June 2025 in December. “I’m proud to be at Juventus. Allegri is top coach”, Iling says.

Juventus are pushing to appoint Napoli’s Cristiano Giuntoli as their new Director of Football as soon as possible — talks have already taken place.

Liverpool

No changes on Alexis Mac Allister and situation for his future. He’s expected to leave Brighton early this summer. Liverpool are advancing after they made a bid/presented project to player’s camp — there’s still nothing agreed or done yet on club side despite reports from elsewhere. Mac Allister is tempted, but we have to wait for a decision, while there is not expected to be an issue on the club side in terms of agreeing a deal.

Liverpool are in concrete talks with former Wolfsburg director Jorg Schmadtke; he’s emerging as the favourite candidate to become the Reds’ new sporting director. Jurgen Klopp knows him well and negotiations are now advancing.

Jurgen Klopp on Mohamed Salah: “When he sits in a studio in a few years and works as a pundit everyone will see how good he was. Sometimes people don’t appreciate the players enough. For us, he is an all time great.”