Video: Assist-of-the-season contender in Nottingham Forest vs Southampton

Nottingham Forest have moved into a 4-2 lead at the City Ground in their huge clash with Southampton and the fourth saw an assist-of-the-season contender from Morgan Gibbs-White.
The home side led the match 3-1 heading into halftime but the tension rose in the stadium after Southampton made it 3-2. That has now been relieved after Danilo restored Forest’s two-goal lead and the assist from Gibbs-White for the goal is a contender for assist of the season.
The midfielder produced a perfectly weighted flick into his teammate’s path, who finished off the delightful move and sent the home fans crazy.
Just listen to that reaction! ?
A MASSIVE goal from Danilo for Nottingham Forest and what about that flick in the build-up from Morgan Gibbs-White! ? pic.twitter.com/p4lLDSMPbl
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 8, 2023