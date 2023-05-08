Video: Assist-of-the-season contender in Nottingham Forest vs Southampton

Nottingham Forest have moved into a 4-2 lead at the City Ground in their huge clash with Southampton and the fourth saw an assist-of-the-season contender from Morgan Gibbs-White. 

The home side led the match 3-1 heading into halftime but the tension rose in the stadium after Southampton made it 3-2. That has now been relieved after Danilo restored Forest’s two-goal lead and the assist from Gibbs-White for the goal is a contender for assist of the season.

The midfielder produced a perfectly weighted flick into his teammate’s path, who finished off the delightful move and sent the home fans crazy.

