Watch the moment Declan Rice consoled a young West Ham fan who was overcome with emotion after seeing the West Ham captain.

Their embrace came after Rice led West Ham to a crucial 1-0 win over Manchester United to put them a big step closer to Premier League safety for next season.

The goal came from Said Benrahma after 27 minutes when the Algerian’s shot from distance found its way in after David De Gea fumbled the effort as the ball squeezed past him.

The win took the Hammers to 37 points, seven clear of 18th-placed Nottingham Forest and after the match, Rice spared a moment with a young fan who couldn’t hold back the tears as he asked for his shirt.

What a hero you are @_DeclanRice thanks so much. If anyone can help me get this signed please as I didn’t have a pen. ???? @WestHam pic.twitter.com/kVT2RKZaOj — Micky ? (@Micky62053615) May 7, 2023

A moment to remember for the boy, as Rice continues to show his class both on and off the pitch.

Leeds players, take note. This is how you engage with supporters, no matter how you are doing results-wise.