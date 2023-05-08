(Video) Doucoure bags 30-minute brace with stunning first-time volley vs. Brighton

Everton have taken a huge step toward taking all three points from Brighton and Hove Albion during Monday night’s Premier League game at the AMEX Stadium.

Despite coming into today’s game at opposite ends of the table, it has been the away team that have taken a first-half lead.

Starting in emphatic fashion, striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin beat Lewis Dunk to set up midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, who opened the game’s scoring after just 32 seconds.

And even though Toffees’ fans would have been expecting a quick-fire response from Roberto De Zerbi’s in-form Seagulls, it has been the Merseyside club who have added to their advantage, once again through Doucoure.

Getting on the end of a floated cross, Everton’s number 16 lashed home an excellent volley after connecting with the ball first-time.