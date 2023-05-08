(Video) Dwight McNeil celebrates before scoring vs. Brighton as Everton add fourth

Brighton and Hove Albion Everton FC
Posted by

Everton are on course to record their best result of the season.

In action on Monday night away to European hopefuls Brighton and Hove Albion, Sean Dyche’s Toffees were predictably the game’s overwhelming underdogs.

But despite the odds being stacked against them, the team from Merseyside have blown the Seagulls away.

More Stories / Latest News
Jose Mourinho wanted by two European giants including former club
Video: Howler from Brighton star leads to Everton scoring a shock third
(Video) Doucoure bags 30-minute brace with stunning first-time volley vs. Brighton

A 30-minute brace from midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure set the tone, and although Brighton looked like forging a comeback, Everton continued their onslaught on goal and added a third thanks to a disastrous own-goal from goalkeeper Jason Steele.

Despite being three goals to the good, the Toffees weren’t done there though. Winger Dwight McNeil scored his team’s fourth with just over 10 minutes to play, and after making the Seagulls’ defence look foolish, had the audacity to celebrate before the ball had even hit the back of the net.

Brighton have since pulled one back through Alexis Mac Allister but it looks like the damage has already been done.

More Stories Dwight McNeil

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.