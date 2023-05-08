Everton are on course to record their best result of the season.

In action on Monday night away to European hopefuls Brighton and Hove Albion, Sean Dyche’s Toffees were predictably the game’s overwhelming underdogs.

But despite the odds being stacked against them, the team from Merseyside have blown the Seagulls away.

A 30-minute brace from midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure set the tone, and although Brighton looked like forging a comeback, Everton continued their onslaught on goal and added a third thanks to a disastrous own-goal from goalkeeper Jason Steele.

Despite being three goals to the good, the Toffees weren’t done there though. Winger Dwight McNeil scored his team’s fourth with just over 10 minutes to play, and after making the Seagulls’ defence look foolish, had the audacity to celebrate before the ball had even hit the back of the net.

Dwight McNeil makes it FOUR for Everton 🥶 Dwight McNeil rounds the goalkeeper, celebrating before sticking the ball in the back of the net! pic.twitter.com/iFwQ0XZ3tb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 8, 2023

Brighton have since pulled one back through Alexis Mac Allister but it looks like the damage has already been done.