(Video) Dwight McNeil scores beauty as Everton run riot against Brighton

Everton have beaten Brighton and Hove Albion 5-1.

The Toffees, who travelled to the south coast to take on Roberto De Zerbi’s in-form Seagulls, would have probably come into tonight’s game hoping for a point.

However, after starting the game in emphatic fashion, a 32-second opener from midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure set the tone before the Mali international completed his brace 28 minutes later.

Going from strength to strength, the Toffees then added two more with goals coming from Dwight McNeil, as well as an own goal by goalkeeper Jason Steele.

And although Alexis Mac Allister did manage to pull one back, Sean Dyche’s side sealed the tie after McNeil, who lashed the ball beyond Steele with the last kick of the game, scored his second of the evening.