Everton have silenced the AMEX crowd after less than a minute.

In action in the Premier League against Roberto De Zerbi’s in-form Brighton and Hove Albion, the Toffees, who sit inside the relegation zone, came into tonight’s game as the overwhelming underdogs.

However, upsetting the odds early on, Sean Dyche has seen his side open the game’s scoring after just 32 seconds thanks to midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, who managed to get on the end of a good cross from teammate Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton’s goal, should it prove decisive in the match’s final outcome, would see their hopes of Premier League survival handed a massive boost.

