Video: “Free kicks everywhere” – What Liverpool star said about Brentford in halftime tunnel

Liverpool were 1-0 winners over Brentford on Saturday but one Liverpool star seemed frustrated by the amount of free kicks Brentford were getting during the first half of the game.

Over the course of the match, referee Anthony Taylor awarded 19 fouls against Liverpool – the most recorded by the Reds in a Premier League game since 2015.

In addition to this, the ball was in play for just 43 minutes and 10 seconds – the lowest on record in the history of the Premier League.

This lack of action seemingly frustrated Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate and the defender said to teammate Andy Robertson about Brentford at halftime: “We have to be careful because they get free kicks everywhere bro”.

LMAFOOOO KONATE CALLED THEM FREE KICK MERCHANTS pic.twitter.com/bcriOOb2og — blockhead (@66trenttt) May 7, 2023

