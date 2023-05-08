Video: “Free kicks everywhere” – What Liverpool star said about Brentford in halftime tunnel

Brentford FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool were 1-0 winners over Brentford on Saturday but one Liverpool star seemed frustrated by the amount of free kicks Brentford were getting during the first half of the game. 

Over the course of the match, referee Anthony Taylor awarded 19 fouls against Liverpool – the most recorded by the Reds in a Premier League game since 2015.

In addition to this, the ball was in play for just 43 minutes and 10 seconds – the lowest on record in the history of the Premier League.

This lack of action seemingly frustrated Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate and the defender said to teammate Andy Robertson about Brentford at halftime: “We have to be careful because they get free kicks everywhere bro”.

Footage courtesy of Liverpool FC

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Assist-of-the-season contender in Nottingham Forest vs Southampton
Video: Southampton’s Lyanco heads in sensational cross from James Ward-Prowse
Video: Morgan Gibbs-White boosts Nottingham Forest’s survival hopes from the penalty spot
More Stories Ibrahima Konate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.