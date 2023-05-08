Video: Howler from Brighton star leads to Everton scoring a shock third

Everton are running riot at the AMEX Stadium as Sean Dyche’s side are beating Brighton 3-0 within the first half. 

This result will be huge for the Toffees should they go on to grab all three points as it will propel them out of the relegation zone.

To the shock of many football fans, Everton went 2-0 up after two goals from Doucoure and now have a third after a howler from Jason Steele.

The Brighton goalkeeper made a mess of a cross from Dwight McNeil and now the game seems out of sight for the Seagulls.

