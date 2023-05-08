Video: Man United star scores screamer to boost Championship side’s Premier League hopes

Man United loanee Amad Diallo scored a screamer to break the deadlock in Sunderland’s crucial final match of the season with Preston North End as the Black Cats look to reach the Championship play-offs.

Sunderland currently lead 3-0 in their game and as things stand, that will be enough to see them finish in the play-off positions.

Should they achieve that, the goal that secured it was very impressive as Man United loanee Amad Diallo hit a rocket from outside of the box to rattle the Preston net.

The 20-year-old joined United in 2021 but has had two loan spells since with Rangers and Sunderland. This goal would have impressed Erik ten Hag as the youngster will look to get minutes under the Dutch coach next season at Old Trafford.