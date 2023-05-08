Video: Morgan Gibbs-White boosts Nottingham Forest’s survival hopes from the penalty spot

Nottingham Forest have restored their two-goal lead in their huge relegation clash with Southampton after Morgan Gibbs-White converted a penalty towards the end of the first half.

The home side moved into a 2-0 lead just after 20 minutes after Taiwo Awoniyi scored a brace. Carlos Alcaraz pulled one back four minutes later but that lead has now been restored.

A penalty was awarded towards the end of the second half after Maitland-Niles kicked Brennan Johnson in the box. Gibbs-White stepped up and put the ball down the middle of the goal.

GOAL | Nottingham Forest 3-1 Southampton | Gibbs-Whitepic.twitter.com/uR0ulO26bv — VAR Tático (@vartatico) May 8, 2023

