Video: Morgan Gibbs-White boosts Nottingham Forest’s survival hopes from the penalty spot

Nottingham Forest FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Nottingham Forest have restored their two-goal lead in their huge relegation clash with Southampton after Morgan Gibbs-White converted a penalty towards the end of the first half. 

The home side moved into a 2-0 lead just after 20 minutes after Taiwo Awoniyi scored a brace. Carlos Alcaraz pulled one back four minutes later but that lead has now been restored.

A penalty was awarded towards the end of the second half after Maitland-Niles kicked Brennan Johnson in the box. Gibbs-White stepped up and put the ball down the middle of the goal.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports

